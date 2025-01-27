hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.26). Approximately 7,804,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 2,961,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.33 ($0.24).

hVIVO Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.73. The company has a market cap of £144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.33 and a beta of 0.97.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

See Also

