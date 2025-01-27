ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 56% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 56% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.14 ($0.08). Approximately 39,645,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,792,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.99 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
