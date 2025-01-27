Insider Buying: Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider Nick Mackenzie purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($24,451.65).

WKP stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 501.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 574.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. Workspace Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 427.50 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 664 ($8.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £832.32 million, a PE ratio of -433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 104.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workspace Group Plc will post 36.7630058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

