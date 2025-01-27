Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $3,218,878.39 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 465,829 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $3,218,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,947.14. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.92. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

