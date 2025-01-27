Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$189,339.02 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 23,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total transaction of C$189,339.02.
Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 9th, Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
