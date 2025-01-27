Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$189,339.02 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 23,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total transaction of C$189,339.02.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQX

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.