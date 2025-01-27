Insider Selling: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,901,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,432,937.62. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Songjiang Ma sold 56 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $565.60.

On Friday, January 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 1,057 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $10,591.14.

On Monday, January 6th, Songjiang Ma sold 941 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $9,560.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $24,540.00.

NASDAQ GYRE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

