Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,528.50. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

