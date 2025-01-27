International Media Acquisition Extends Initial Business Combination Timeline

On January 24, 2025, International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IMAQU) announced in an 8-K filing that it made an Extension Payment of $2,000 to the trust account. This payment was made to extend the period within which the company can finalize an initial business combination. The extension pushes the deadline for this combination from February 2, 2025, to March 2, 2025.

As an emerging growth company, International Media Acquisition Corp. qualified for certain exemptions. The company confirmed its decision not to utilize the extended transition period for adhering to new or revised financial accounting standards.

The 8-K filing also included details on the securities registered by the company, including Common Stock (IMAQ), Warrants (IMAQW), Rights (IMAQR), and Units (IMAQU). These are currently not listed on any exchange.

Regarding financial statements and exhibits, the filing specified that only one exhibit was included: Exhibit 104 – Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The document was signed by Shibasish Sarkar, the Chief Executive Officer of International Media Acquisition Corp., on January 27, 2025.

This move to extend the business combination time frame showcases the company’s strategic approach and commitment to ensuring a well-considered and successful merger. Investors and stakeholders will be carefully monitoring subsequent developments as the new deadline approaches.

Please note that the information provided here is based on the official 8-K filing by International Media Acquisition Corp.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

