Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $655.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $650.00 to $655.00 in a research report issued on Monday. Bernstein Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.95.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.46 on Monday, hitting $574.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,819. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.16 and a 200-day moving average of $505.21.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $22,059,506. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

