Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.0% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.28.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

