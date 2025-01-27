Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $100,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.28.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

