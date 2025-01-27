Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.