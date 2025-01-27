Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,080 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises 6.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 483,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 138,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $122.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $127.38.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
