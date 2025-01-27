Investors Buy Large Volume of Twilio Call Options (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 23,313 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,727 call options.

Twilio Trading Up 2.8 %

TWLO stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,624. Twilio has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

