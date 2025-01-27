iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,286 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,649,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. Two West Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

