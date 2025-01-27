iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF opened at $56.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

