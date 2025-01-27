iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 486,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.56 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

