iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVV opened at $610.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
