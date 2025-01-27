iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $610.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.