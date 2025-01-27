iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $610.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $485.19 and a one year high of $613.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.34 and its 200-day moving average is $577.87. The company has a market capitalization of $527.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.