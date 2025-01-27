iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

