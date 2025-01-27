iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Lowered by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,162,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

