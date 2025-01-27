iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 461,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 465,350 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.22.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 268,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

