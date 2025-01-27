iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 461,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 465,350 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.22.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
