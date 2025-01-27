iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $90.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

