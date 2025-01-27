iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Cut by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of SWP Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.16.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

