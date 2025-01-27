iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $415.49 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $310.51 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.