iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

