iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.42 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

