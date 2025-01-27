iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after buying an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after buying an additional 735,803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after buying an additional 639,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

