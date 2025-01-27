James Hambro & Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $3,710,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $218.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

