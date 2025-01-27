Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,172.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.