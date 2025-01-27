Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $22.58 on Monday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Auburn National Bancorporation Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

