Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 9.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

JAAA stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

