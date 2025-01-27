Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Acquires 886 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,380,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,808.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOM stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

