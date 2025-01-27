Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Purchases 7,481 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.