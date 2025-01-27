JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 37,738 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $190,576.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,022.90. This trade represents a 12.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 8,900 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,997 shares in the company, valued at $181,616.71. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,359 shares of company stock valued at $303,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

