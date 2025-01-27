JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,224,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 589,781 shares.The stock last traded at $45.91 and had previously closed at $45.85.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
