JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) is Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 985.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE opened at $61.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

