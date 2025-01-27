JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 10.39 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 95.39%.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 3.85 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 300.15 ($3.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.49. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £412.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Get JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 3.76 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,268.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

In other news, insider Hannah Philp acquired 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.78 ($6,226.05). Also, insider Katrina Hart bought 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.44 ($24,801.15). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,085. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

It’s the small things that strengthen our economy

Company overview

This trust aims to give investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy. The trust is managed by a team dedicated to finding the most attractive high quality UK-listed smaller companies.

Key attributes:

Distinctive investment process that focuses on stock characteristics.

Can include fledgeling and AIM stocks to boost returns.

Managed by dedicated smaller company experts in JPMorgan’s highly-respected European Equity Group.

Tight controls to manage the risks of smaller company investing.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc gives investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.