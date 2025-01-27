Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,466 shares of company stock worth $3,352,884 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.