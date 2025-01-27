Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 675 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sysco by 87.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Sysco by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 13.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

