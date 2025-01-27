Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 7,453 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 306.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

