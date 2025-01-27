Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $172.30 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.