Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

DIS stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

