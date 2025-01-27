KBC Group NV Acquires 101,157 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,157 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $73,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $374.92 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 735.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.81.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.