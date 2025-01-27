KBC Group NV Has $235.82 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 703,674 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $235,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $10,394,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $172.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.26 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

