KBC Group NV Has $97.42 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $97,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,615,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Booking by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

BKNG opened at $4,764.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,028.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,409.61.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,997.64.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

