KBC Group NV Sells 46,089 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,089 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $90,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $597.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $636.69 and a 200 day moving average of $634.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

