Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $133.88 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

