Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,471,128,000 after buying an additional 975,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

