Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,627 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,794,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $368.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.44. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $241.87 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

